INDIA

Culprits involved will get harshest punishment: Kejriwal on Chandigarh University video case

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all the culprits, who were involved in the alleged video leak from girls’ hostel in a private university in Punjab, will get the harshest punishment.

“In Chandigarh University, a girl has recorded objectionable videos of many other girl students and has made it viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls must have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience,” tweeted Kejriwal.

He asked the victim students to have courage and patience.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains has asked the students, who have been protesting in the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, to stay calm. He assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

Earlier, there were reports that the girl student had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla, who allegedly uploaded them on social media.

The girl student was apprehended and an investigation into the matter was underway.

Senior Superintendent of Punjab Police Vivek Soni, said “As per the investigation, the accused made her own video and no video of other students was made. There was no evidence so far. There is so much misinformation and rumours doing rounds. We should respect the modesty of the accused student as we are investigating the matter,” he said.

20220918-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Different festivals celebrated today signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity: Modi

    India beat Nepal 7-0 in SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship opener

    Inflation not ‘red lettered’ priority: Sitharaman (Ld)

    Supplementary charge sheet filed against Prayag group’s owners