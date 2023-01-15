Representatives from G-20 nations to Uttar Pradesh in February and August, will get a taste of various traditional cultural art forms practiced in India.

The state tourism department has roped in veteran artistes who will enthral the guests with their classical and traditional dance and music performances, a government spokesperson said.

The G-20 visitors are expected to stay in the state for a total of five days in February and August, during which they will visit a number of well-known locations.

India will be hosting the G-20 Summit this year in Delhi with nearly 100 preparatory meetings scheduled to take place in various parts of the country throughout the year before the final meeting.

Group of Twenty (G20) is a premier forum for international economic cooperation with the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey as its members.

On the first day of their stay in the state in Agra, Lucknow-based artiste Alka Thakur will greet the guests by presenting before them a ‘jugalbandi’ of sarangi and flute.

On the second day, Mathura’s Sanjay Sharma will give his rendition of Braj’s traditional peacock dance while Gitanjali Sharma will present a Kathak performance on ‘Radha Madhav’. Artiste Vandana Shri will also perform.

On the first day of their August visit, the guests will get to witness a live jugalbandi of flute, tabla and santoor by artistes from Bhatkhande Sanskrit University.

The second day will feature Krishna Raas Leela by Mathura’s Vinay Krishna Goswami and Namami Ramam by Lucknow’s Kathak Kendra.

On the third day, Mumbai-based Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe, a folk-fusion music band, will perform in a live concert while Manoj Kumar Mishra of Lucknow will showcase Taal Vadya, and Mohini of Lalitpur will perform a traditional folk dance.

Sheikh Ibrahim of Lucknow will perform a live jugalbandi of flute, tabla, and santoor, while performers from Kathak Kendra will present a semi-classical dance during the guests’ three-day Lucknow stay.

Plans are also being made to present the best of cuisine to the guests during their stay in the state, the spokesman said.

