Cultural heritage celebrated at harvest festival in China

Beijing, Sep 23 (IANS) An exploration of cultural heritage was presented at a Chinese harvest festival,

Hundreds of millions of Chinese farmers celebrated the third harvest festival on Tuesday, as the country expects a bumper harvest despite the impacts of Covid-19 and severe floods.

In the county of Wanrong, north China’s Shanxi Province, locals displayed traditional craftsmanship, such as paper-cutting, clay sculpting and embroidery.

The cultural heritage on show hailed from nine provinces and autonomous regions along the Yellow River, China’s second-longest river, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the third harvest festival since the event’s establishment in 2018. The main venue of this year’s harvest festival celebration was at an expo garden in Wanrong, the first time that the main venue was moved outside Beijing.

