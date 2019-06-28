Culture Minister visits Gandhi Smriti for first time

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Union Culture Minister Prahalad Singh Patel, who is also the new Vice Chairperson of the Gandhi Smriti, paid his maiden visit to it premises here on Saturday.

According to a Ministry statement, Patel paid tribute to Gandhi and showed “deep interest in the paintings and a ‘bench’ symbolically placed at the prayer ground encircling Martyr’s column here”.

Among other places, he also visited the room where Gandhiji spent the last 144 days of his life, the statement said.

It was his first visit to the august premises, which is a museum dedicated to the father of the nation, it added.

“One feels positive energy in the environs of Gandhi Smriti,” Patel said.

–IANS

