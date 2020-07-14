Cuomo releases new guidance on NY school reopening

New York, July 14 (IANS) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that public schools in the state can reopen in the fall if located in phase-four reopening regions where daily infection rate remains 5 per cent or lower over a 14-day average.

“That means the virus is under control. That means it’s safe to reopen and then the schools can proceed to reopening in that region,” he said at a briefing on Monday.

The state’s Education Department presented a framework for the school reopening guidance to the state’s Board of Regents on Monday, which includes health checks and screenings, school bus disinfection and social distancing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cuomo said he would leave it to the 700 school districts across the state to come up with a specific plan pursuant to those guidelines.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also underlined the importance of keeping masks on by issuing new guidance on face covering on Monday.

The guideline says that people should wear a face covering indoors when around other people in a setting that is not their home.

The Mayor said at his briefing that face covering has been “one of the biggest game-changers” in combating COVID-19.

As more and more people going back to work, it may be difficult for people to strictly follow social distancing all the time.

“If you’re at a store, even if there seems to be a lot of space, just keep that face covering on all the time. It’s a good precaution. Anytime there are people around, keep it on,” he said.

The mayor said the city will also launch a public outreach campaign targeting younger New Yorkers, with cases rising among New Yorkers under the age of 40, especially between the ages of 20-29.

The city will conduct outreach through popular bars, restaurants, and waterfront locations, offering tests on nearby mobile vans and giving away masks, according to the mayor.

The state of New York has reported 401,706 COVID-19 cases, and the positivity rate on Sunday’s testing was 1.08 per cent, according to Cuomo.

