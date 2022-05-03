INDIA

Curb exorbitant air fares, Vijayan urges PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is under treatment at the Mayo Clinic in US, on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention to see that the “exorbitant” airfares in the domestic and international sector are reduced.

“I write this letter to invite your kind attention to the substantial hike in air fares in all domestic and international sectors which is adversely affecting a large number of our pravasis who travel to their home country in the vacation time, besides, tourists have also started visiting after the decline of incidence of Covid-19 pandemic.

“One of the major key sector affected by Covid-19 was the hospitality industry, including travel and tourism. Though this sector has been opened and has started functioning normally the new challenge which can be the reason for a setback to return to normalcy is the exorbitant air fares,” he said.

Vijayan, in his letter, also gives the pre-Covid fares and the present fares which shows a massive hike.

From Cochin to Delhi, the fares jumped from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and it went up from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,800 from Thiruvananthapuram to Cochin.

Likewise in the international sector, it shot up more than a staggering 300 per cent from Rs 12,000 to Rs 40,000 to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and almost four times to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from Rs 15,000 to Rs 58,000.

To London and New York, it doubled from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh and from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1,30,000 respectively.

20220503-184006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Disappointed Jayawardene says will review batters’ performance after another MI loss

    Telangana minister escapes unhurt in accident

    One held with gold worth Rs 31 lakh at Chennai airport

    BJP to conduct high voltage campaign for Kanyakumari LS seat