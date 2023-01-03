From January 9 to 19, the Region of Peel will be collecting real Christmas trees and wreaths at the curb on select days.

The region has issued some tree collection guidelines for Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon residents to keep in mind.

Spokesperson David Martino said trees taller than 3 m. (10 ft.) should be cut in half and placed at the curb. All plastic bags, ornaments, tinsel, nails, wire, and tree stands must be also be removed. The trees should not be placed in, on or behind snowbanks.

Those who live in an apartment or condo must ensure the trees are set at the curb by the driveway entrance to the property. They should not not obstruct the road or sidewalk.

Residents who miss their collection can also take their Christmas trees to a Community Recycling Centre (CRC) this month. The same rules apply – cut trees taller than 3 m. (10 ft.) and remove all tinsel, ornaments, plastic bags, nails, wires, and tree stands before bringing it to a CRC.

Residents are being encouraged to use the 2023 Waste Collection Calendar, or sign up to receive free weekly collection reminders.