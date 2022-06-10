INDIA

Curfew continues in J&K’s Bhaderwah town, Internet suspended

NewsWire
0
0

Curfew continued on Friday in J&K’s Bhaderwah town as the authorities suspended the Internet in the area to maintain law and order.

Police said two FIRs have been registered against two groups of people for trying to stoke communal passions in the town.

Trouble erupted in Bhaderwah town on Thursday after some miscreants posted purported announcements from a local mosque which triggered tension between the two communities.

Police said an FIR has been registered in the local police station against the accused and they would be brought to justice very soon.

Meanwhile, political leaders, including former chief ministers, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Omar Abdullah have appealed to the people to maintain calm and help the authorities to restore peace in the area.

20220610-102201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India liberalises UAS operations via Drone Rules, 2021

    Telangana’s Dalit Bandhu scheme begins from CM’s adopted village

    5 held for heckling woman, brother in Lucknow

    Delhi’s maximum temperature up, nears season’s usual average