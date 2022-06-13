INDIA

Curfew continues in J&K’s Doda, Kishtwar towns

NewsWire
0
0

Curfew continued for the fifth consecutive day on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and Kishtwar towns, as the police have arrested one person for making inflammatory speech.

Authorities have decided to continue curfew restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPc in the two towns to maintain law and order.

Groups of two communities have been accusing each other of stoking communal tensions after some miscreants posted purported announcements from a local mosque.

One person named Aadil Gafoor Ganai was arrested for delivering an inflammatory speech from the Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah on June 9 during a protest rally against the recent controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

As heavy deployment continued in the two towns, there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere.

20220613-081802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram: Officials to lodge FIR against 58 for developing illegal colonies

    ‘Judges, members left twiddling thumbs’: SC junks plea for state NGT...

    Northern Army commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir

    IMD, IIT Bombay join hands for developing user-friendly weather forecasting apps