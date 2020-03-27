Curfew imposed in parts of Jaipur after two Covid-19 cases

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) Curfew has been clamped in the walled city of Jaipur on Friday after two positive corona cases were traced from Ramganj, confirmed Additional Chief Secretary Home Rajeev Swaroop.

One Oman returned man tested positive for the virus on Thursday, while on Friday, his another friend who came in his contact also tested positive. So keeping the security of Jaipur residents in mind, we have imposed curfew in seven police stations areas, said Swaroop.

Every one is appealed to remain cautious and to visit a doctor if any kind of symptom comes in, he said further adding that people in the walled city need not panic as essential services shall be supplied to them in all circumstances, he added.

He also appealed people to stop inter state and intra state movement.

“Borders have been sealed and movement of labourers has been barred. I appeal that interstate and intra state movement should be stopped. Labours accommodation and food supply shall be arranged, he said further.

The Oman returned man was supposed to stay in isolation as suggested by health officials after his return, however, he continued meeting his family and friends and also visited Mosque for Namaz thereby posing danger for many people around.

With two new patients, total number of corona positive patients in Jaipur now stands at 10.

–IANS

arc/sdr/