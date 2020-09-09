Curfew in Punjab urban areas now only on Sundays

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (IANS) Aiming to provide more relaxation in urban areas during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab government on Wednesday announced that curfew would remain imposed only on all Sundays in all 167 municipal towns till September 30 and not on Saturdays.

A spokesperson for the government said the Chief Minister had reviewed the Covid-19 situation and directed to relax some of the restrictions in urban areas.

He said movement of individuals for all non-essential activities would remain prohibited between 9.30 p.m. to 5 a.m. within the municipal limits of all cities throughout the week.

However, essential activities and services such as movement of people and goods on national and state highways, inter-state and intra-state movement of people and unloading of cargo and travel to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes would be permitted.

In addition, religious places have also been allowed to stay open on all days up to 9 p.m., as have been restaurants, including those in malls and hotels, and liquor vends.

–IANS

vg/vd