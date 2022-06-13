Following improvement in the law and order situation, authorities on Monday lifted curfew from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district except Bhaderwah town.

“Restrictions which were imposed on Thursday last week under Section 144 have been lifted today from whole of the district except Bhaderwah town,” an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma along with Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom reviewed the law and order situation across the district and also conducted round of Doda town.

“SDM Thatri and SDM Gandoh along with police officers also conducted various meetings with different sections of society within their respective jurisdictions.

“The Deputy Commissioner urged the locals to maintain communal harmony, tranquility, peace, besides asked not to indulge in any activity having potential of breaching law and order situation,” the official said.

“Markets were opened in Doda, Thatri and Gandoh markets and people across all section of society expressed their happiness over the removal of restrictions.

“They appealed to all to maintain communal harmony and belief. Situation in Bhaderwah is also normal and is continuously being assessed,” the official added.

