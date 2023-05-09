Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowling coach Charl Langeveldt lent his support to under-fire all-rounder Sam Curran after another poor show and asserted that the English cricketer is someone who can come back strongly and win games for the team.

Curran returned with the figures of 0/44 from three overs in the match against KKR at Eden Gardens on Monday. Chasing 180, Kolkata needed 26 to win off the last two overs, smashing Sam Curran for 3 sixes in the 19th over to take KKR close to the win.

“He’s a winner. You want to back him. He’s our senior bowler as well, you can have days like this. He’s one of those players who can come back and win us a game. It’s just about going back to the drawing board, keep it as simple as possible,” Langeveldt said during the post-match press conference.

Curran became the costliest cricketer ever to be bought by any franchise of IPL in its 15-year history. He was roped in by PBKS for a whopping INR 18.5 crore.

The English cricketer, who became the costliest player ever to be bought by any franchise of IPL in its 15-year history, managed to pick just seven wickets from 11 games and has an economy rate of 10.28.

Langeveldt also lavished praise on Russell for his quickfire knock of 42 in 23 balls and said: “He’s always a massive player, a game-changer. We wanted to keep him quiet and tried to bowl outside his hitting zone.”

