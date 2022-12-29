BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Current account deficit rose to 4.4% in Q2 from 2.2% in Q1: RBI data

NewsWire
0
0

India’s current account deficit rose sharply to 4.4 per cent of the GDP in the second quarter of the current fiscal (2022-23) from 2.2 per cent in the first quarter.

The current account balance recorded a deficit of $36.4 billion (4.4 per cent of GDP) in the second quarter, up from $18.2 billion (2.2 per cent of GDP) in the first.

Underlying the current account deficit in the second quarter was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $83.5 billion from $63 billion in the first quarter of 2022-23.

There was a depletion of foreign exchange reserves to the tune of $30.4 billion in second quarter as against an accretion of $31.2 billion during the corresponding period of last year.

Net FDI inflows also fell to $20 billion in the first half of 2022-23 compared to $20.3 billion recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

These are some of the key details of the data released by RBI on balance of payments for the second quarter of current fiscal on Thursday.

Portfolio investment recorded a net outflow of $8.1 billion in first half of 2022-23 as against an inflow of $4.3 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile, net invisible receipts were higher in first half of 2022-23 on a year-on-year basis on account of higher net receipts of services and private transfers.

Non-resident deposits recorded net inflows of $2.5 billion second quarter of 2022-23 as against net outflows of $0.8 billion in second quarter of 2021-22.

Net foreign portfolio investment recorded inflows of $6.5 billion in second quarter of current fiscal, up from $3.9 billion during second quarter of 2021-22.

Net external commercial borrowings to India recorded an outflow of $0.4 billion in second quarter of current fiscal as against an inflow of $4.3 billion a year ago.

20221229-183602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre gives nod for amalgamating PMC Bank with Unity Small Finance...

    Hindustan Unilever logs Rs 2,616 crore PAT in Q2

    RBI relaxes regulations to boost forex inflows

    RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps on inflation worries, equities...