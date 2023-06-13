INDIA

Current Indian govt is like the Idi Amin regime: Trinamool

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday described the functioning style of the current Union government with that of Idi Amin as regards suppression of facts regarding anti-government protests.

Quoting a recent interview by Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., the Trinamool Congress through it official Twitter handle launched a scathing attack against the Centre.

Dorsey in an interview had spoken about how the Twitter authorities had received requests from the Indian government to block accounts covering farmers’ protests and those critical of the government.

In the message, the ruling party of West Bengal has said the Centre can even think of shutting down the social media platform, raid their employees’ homes and close down their offices. The Trinamool Congress claimed that Idi Amin’s principles on freedom of speech act as the guiding principles for the current Union government.

“Requests or, in this case, Veiled Threat! Jack Dorsey, in one of his recent interviews, spoke about how Twitter had received requests from the @BJP4India Govt. to block accounts covering farmers’ protests and those critical of the government. Non-compliance? How about we shut down your platform, raid your employees’ homes and close down your offices? Idi Amin once said – “There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech.” PM @narendramodi made it one of his guiding principles,” the Trinamool Congress said.

