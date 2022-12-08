ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Current Laga Re’ from Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Cirkus’ is a livewire

NewsWire
0
0

The song ‘Current Laga Re’ from the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Cirkus’ was launched on Thursday at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

The song, which has the potential to become a superhit and to play at parties during the holiday season, has been composed jointly by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. It features Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone in a special appearance donning Tamil ethnic wear. Ranveer as usual is at his energetic best as he can be lending a whole different vibe to the song with his moves.

It starts off with a traditional Tamil melody on the lines of ‘Titli’ from the Deepika-starrer 2013 release ‘Chennai Express’. It then progresses into a full-blown dance number with thumping beats arranged over a Tamil folk percussion pattern.

The Tamil influences are visible with the use of words like ‘lungi’ in the lyrics, a prominent nadaswaram section and of course the Tamil rap lyrics penned by Hari. The song has been crooned by Nakash Aziz who has tracks like ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’, ‘Radio’, ‘Tukur Tukur’ and several others to his credit. Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George have also lent their voices to the song.

‘Cirkus’ directed by Rohit Shetty is releasing in cinemas on December 23, 2022.

20221208-154604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varun Dhawan shares ‘memories’ from Anurachal Pradesh

    With time I’ll find my niche in music videos: Himansh Kohli

    Bosco Martis: The ultimate aim of any dance performance is to...

    Jayam Ravi on Rajini’s call: ‘That one minute conversation made my...