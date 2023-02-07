INDIA

Custodial death reported from J&K’s Kathua

A man died in police custody in J&K’s Kathua district on Tuesday with his family alleging that he was tortured in the lockup.

Official sources said that Sonu Kumar, 38, was arrested and 7 grams of contraband heroin was recovered from him. He was sent to lockup in Nagri police post.

“He body was shifted for medico-legal formalities to government medical college hospital in Kathua town,” an official said, adding that two policemen of Nagri police post have been placed under suspension till the report of the probe ordered into this dead is received.

20230207-183602

