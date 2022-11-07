SCI-TECHWORLD

Customers will have to wait longer for iPhone 14 Pro models: Apple

As people complain about no availability of high-end new iPhones, Apple has announced it expects lower shipments than it previously anticipated, and the customers will have to wait longer to receive their new devices.

The company said that restrictions related to Covid-19 have temporarily affected the main iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China.

The facility is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

“As we have done throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we are prioritising the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain,” the tech giant said in a statement late on Sunday.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” the company added.

iPhone 14 Pro models demand has already exceeded its capacity to produce the new handsets.

In a note to investors, Analyst David Vogt from investment bank UBS examined wait times for Apple’s Pro range of smartphones using information that tracked iPhone availability across 30 countries.

According to the report, the waiting time for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had risen by five to 25 days each in the US.

