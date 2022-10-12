INDIASCI-TECH

Customisable EQ feature arrives on Google Pixel Buds Pro

Tech giant Google has added a customisable five-band EQ (equaliser) feature in its Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.

“With 5-band EQ on PixelBuds Pro, you can now customise your sound or choose between presets tuned by our audio engineers”, the company posted on Twitter.

The EQ can be customised from the bluetooth setting, where upper treble, treble, mid, bass and lower bass can be balanced as per the user’s choice.

The company claims to provide a battery that gives up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case, on the hearable device.

There will also be six presets tuned by the company’s audio engineers– Default, Heavy bass, Light bass, Balanced, Vocal boost, and Clarity.

Earlier, the company added Active Noise Control (ANC) to the hearable with the Pixel Buds app.

Under ANC, there are three different modes for better performance of the hearable — Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Off.

Noise Cancellation mode helps to block the external noise. Transparency mode lets sound in to hear the external sound. Whereas, Off mode disables both active modes, according to the company.

