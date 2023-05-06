INDIA

Customs dept destroys over 1,000 kg seized drugs

NewsWire
0
0

The Customs department said on Saturday that it has destroyed drugs weighing more than 1,000 kg seized from various international drug peddlers.

“The Customs department is determined to eradicate the social evil of drugs. As a part of this mission, the officers of Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate have destroyed 1,000 kg ephedrine, 28 kg heroin and 84 gm cocaine,” said a Customs officer.

The drugs were incinerated in an environment-friendly manner, using pollution mitigation equipment such as flue gas cleaning. The process was completed on May 4.

20230506-213003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Terrorist arrested from Doda in J&K

    Steel industry seeks anti-predatory measures against imports from finance ministry in...

    Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought with legend Muhammad Ali, died at...

    NIA conducts searches at 2 locations in Mizoram