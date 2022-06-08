INDIA

Customs destroys over 2 tonnes of drugs seized in Maha’s Raigad

As part of the “Drug Destruction Day” of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, nearly 2,040 kgs of seized narcotics and psychotropic substances were destroyed in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The drug destruction was carried out at the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd’s site at MIDC, Taloja, in adjoining Raigad.

The drugs, including 1,064 kg methamphetamine, 238 kgs mephedrone, 438 kg ephedrine, and 204 kg mandrax, totally valued at Rs 225 crore and were destroyed under the watch of Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone III, Roopam Kapur.

The operation was part of an all-India drug destruction program for around 42 tonnes of narcotics that was held at 14 locations in the country and witnessed online by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj and other officials.

