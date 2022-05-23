The Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport on Monday said two persons were arrested for trying to smuggle in gold and assorted foreign currencies.

The Customs seized 2.9 kg gold worth about Rs 1.34 crore and assorted foreign currencies valued about Rs 10.70 lakh.

According to the Customs, based on specific information, a male passenger, Nisar Mandala, resident of Kannur arrived from Dubai by Emirates Airlines Flight EK-544 at 10 a.m.

He was intercepted at the exit gate by Air Custom Officers. On searching his person, two plastic pouches containing gold in paste form concealed inside his shoes weighing 1.635 kg were recovered.

On extraction, one gold ingot weighing 1.402 kgs valued at Rs 64.98 lakh was recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962 and Mandala was arrested.

In another incident, two passengers, Kalandar Thamimul Ansari, resident of Ramanathapuram and Mohammed Nagoor Mohideen, resident of Chennai, bound for Dubai were intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers.

On personal search, assorted foreign currency of various denominations valued at Rs 10.70 lakh were found concealed in their rectum. The recovered currencies were seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

On Sunday, six passengers, who arrived from Sharjah and Colombo were intercepted by the Air Intelligence Officers.

On their person and their baggage, gold weighing 1.5 kg worth Rs 69.50 lakh were found concealed in various places. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and a passenger arrested.

