Air Customs personnel at the Chennai International Airport put a spanner in the works of a person who tried to smuggle six spanners made of gold, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the Customs Department, Mahaboob Basha, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, arrived from Riyadh on Monday and was intercepted by the Air Customs Officers.

On search of his baggage, six “spanners”, weighing 1,020 grams and totally valued at Rs 47.56 lakh, were found, ingeniously painted over with shiny silver paint coating to make them seem tools.

The “spanners” were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and Basha was arrested.

