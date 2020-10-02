Customs questions, lets off LDF councillor in gold smuggling case

Kochi, Oct 2 (IANS) Customs officials on Friday afternoon let off Karat Faizal, a high-profile Left Democratic Front councillor, after questioning him for over 30 hours in the Kerala gold smuggling case but told him to appear for questioning whenever called again.

Faizal, a member of Koduvally Municipality near Kozhikode, was taken into custody after a raid at his residence in the wee hours of Thursday.

Faizal was on the Customs radar ever since the gold smuggling case surfaced in July.

He was taken into custody after the wife of accused Sandip Nair told the Customs about the alleged relations between Nair and Faizal.

When Faizal was brought here from Kozhikode and questioned since Thursday afternoon, an NIA probe team also visited the Customs House.

Faizal won the local body polls in 2015 as a Left Front-supported Independent candidate. He also has links with Left Front independent legislator Karat Razak and his close relative PTA Rahim, also a legislator, whose Indian National League is an ally of the ruling Left.

Faizal came into the media limelight a few years ago when state CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan travelled in his luxury car during a party rally in Kozhikode district.

