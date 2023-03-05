The Customs Officials on Sunday said that they seized around four kg gold bars worth Rs 1,95,72,400 after searching an aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) following a tip-off.

“On the basis of an input received and further developed by Customs officers at IGI Airport, an aircraft utilized for international flight was rummaged on completion of its subsequent domestic trips at Terminal 2 of IGI, New Delhi. It led to the recovery of gold worth Rs 1,95,72,400,” the official said.

The official further said that during the search they recovered a grey colour pouch found affixed with adhesive tape below the sink installed in the washroom.

“The grey colour pouch was containing four rectangular gold bars total weighing 4,000 gms. Total tariff value appraised of the four rectangular bars of gold comes to Rs 1,95,72,400,” the official said.

The official said that the gold recovered along with its packing material has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

