Cut that nonsense out! Idris Elba’s mother & wife ban him from boxing

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actor Idris Elba, who trained to be a pro kickboxer back in 2017, shared that his mother Eve and wife Sabrina have told him to cut the nonsense out when he proposed making a movie on fighting.

Talking to actor Matthew McConaughey on a streaming website Fane, Elba said: “I really did think about developing an idea (for a film) around an ageing fighter, which means I will get back into the ring.”

He said that his wife was not impressed with the idea and neither was his mum, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“They are like, ‘Cut that nonsense out’.”

Elba says the idea of going back to fighting excited him. “But I don’t need to fight some kid again.”

Elba has been putting his boxing skills to good use by teaching youngsters how to box, to turn them away from knife crime for his series “Idris Elba’s Fight School”.

