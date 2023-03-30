INDIA

Cuttack railway station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 303 cr: Vaishnaw

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha’s Cuttack railway station will be redeveloped as a world class station and Rs 303 crore has been sanctioned for the work, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Vaishnaw, along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, flagged off a new Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak MEMU train from Cuttack. Regular service will commence from March 31.

In his address, Vaishnaw said that a direct train between Bhadrak and Nayagarh district, connecting five districts via important towns like Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will fulfill the aspirations of the public.

This was a long pending demand of the people of both Bhadrak and Nayagarh districts and was earlier announced during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station in near past. This has now been fulfilled, he said.

Vaishnaw also said this year that railways have constructed 450 km of new rail line in the state this year which is a record. During 2009-14, a mere 50 km of new railway lines were being constructed annually in the state.

“This type of work has not been done during the last 75 years. This shows the Modi government’s commitment to Odisha,” he added.

Pradhan said that it was a commitment of the Railway Ministry under the leadership of Vaishnaw to fulfil the public aspirations of this region and here is the result showing the fulfilment.

Vaishnaw, who is also the Communications and Information Technology Minister, also said that as per the commitment made, 5G service was rolled out in Odisha in the first phase much before the scheduled deadline of March 31. As many as 12 districts have been provided with the 5G service so far, he added.

Later, Vaishnaw released postal stamps on legends of Odisha at Ravenshaw University along with Pradhan.

20230330-225402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cattle smuggling scam: ED issues fresh summons to Anubrata Mondal’s daughter

    Creating diamonds out of thin air

    Delhiites wake up to pleasant ,cloudy morning; light rain likely

    Gurugram: FIR against 51 for developing illegal colonies