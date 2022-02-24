COMMUNITY

CVC hosting maple syrup events in Orangeville and Halton Hills

Welcome spring with the sweet taste of maple syrup while you learn all about where this golden goodness comes from.

Maple syrup events are an annual tradition at Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) Parks, drawing visitors from across the GTA. Through these events, CVC helps visitors understand, enjoy and appreciate nature.

This year CVC is hosting Maple Syrup in the Park at the Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville (March 17-20, 26 and 27) and at the Terra Cotta Conservation Area (March 12-20, 26 and 27) in Halton Hills,

Visitors can tour maple syrup demonstrations, enjoy a storybook walk with family, try maple taffy, learn about Indigenous culture and heritage, and enjoy pancakes with real maple syrup.

Advanced reservations are required. Tickets are available at https://cvc.ca. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for youth. Children under the age of six are free. Credit Valley Parks pass holders (cvc.ca/parkspass) also enjoy free admission when they book a reservation.

For an exclusive after-hours maple syrup experience, visitors can reserve tickets for Maple Syrup by Lamplight at Island Lake Conservation Area on April 1 and 2. Enjoy an evening guided tour through the maple sugarbush, followed by maple-themed samplers and a maple beverage of your choice by the campfire. This event is for ages 19+. Tickets are $30 and reservations are available for 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. timeslots. Space is limited. Tickets are available at https://cvc.ca/events.

