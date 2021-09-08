The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), under its revised pro forma, will now seek more information from the cadre-controlling authorities who are seeking clearance for senior officials from it.

In order issued on September 3, the anti-corruption watchdog has said that, apart from the personal details of the officials, the departments must furnish information like whether the officer has been placed under the ‘Agreed List’ or ‘List of the Officers of Doubtful Integrity’, or any allegation of misconduct involving a vigilance angle was made against the officer during 10 years of the service and if so, with what result.

Under the revised order, the Commission has also asked whether any punishment was awarded during the 10 years of services and if so, the date and details of the penalty.

The departments concerned are now also required to furnish the details of any disciplinary or criminal proceedings or charge sheet pending against the officers or any action contemplated against the officers or any action was pending against them.

Vigilance clearance is an instrument to certify whether an employee was involved in any misconduct or criminal offence like demand/acceptance of illegal gratification, possession of disproportionate assets, forgery, cheating, abuse of official position involving vigilance angle, and violation of any of the provisions of laws and regulations of the Departments or Ministries concerned.

A government employee would be considered for promotion only if he or she has been given a clearance from the Vigilance Department.

The CVC is an apex governmental body created in 1964 to address corruption issues among Central government officials and was conferred statutory status in 2003.

