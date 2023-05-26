INDIA

CVoter survey evokes mixed response on caste discrimination in nine years of BJP rule

NewsWire
0
0

About 46.8 per cent of the respondents of a survey feel that caste discrimination has increased under the BJP-led government since it assumed office nine years ago, while almost 30 per cent people feel otherwise.

This was disclosed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the BJP-led government. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The survey said that 46.8 per cent people feel that caste discrimination has increased under the BJP regime in the last nine years, while 29.4 per cent feel that it has not increased at all.

The survey also highlighted that 18.8 per cent people feel that caste discrimination has increased to an extent, while 5 per cent people said that they cannot comment on the issue.

The survey said that 75.6 per cent respondents in the Muslim community, 68.5 per cent in Christian community, 53.5 per cent in the Schedule Caste/Dalit category, and 48.1 per cent in Schedule Tribe category also feel that caste discrimination has increased in the last nine years.

As per the survey, over 52 per cent youth between the age group of 18 and 24, and 25 and 34 feel that caste discrimination has increased in the last nine years, while 21.6 per cent youth in the age group of 18 to 24 and 24.5 per cent in the age group of 25 to 34 feel otherwise.

Also, 44.6 per cent respondents between the age group of 45 to 54 years feel that caste discrimination has increased in the past nine years, the survey said.

The survey also said that 48.9 per cent respondents in the middle income group and 46.6 per cent in the lower income group feel that caste discrimination has increased in the last nine years.

Area-wise, 48.2 per cent respondents in the rural areas and 43.5 per cent in the urban areas feel that caste discrimination has gone up in the past nine years.

Also, about 28 per cent NDA supporters feel that under the BJP regime, caste discrimination has increased, while 43.2 per cent feel otherwise, the survey said.

20230526-215003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    15.3% voting in Bengal in 3 hours (2nd Ld)

    Tourist surge in R’sthan, domestic footfalls surpass pre-Covid numbers

    India reports 2.4L Covid cases, 3,741 deaths in 24 hrs

    Probe in Nagaland killings progressing expeditiously: Army