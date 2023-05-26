Contrary to the perception that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a ‘strong man’, a near majority of Indians think that his regime has succumbed to street power.

This was revealed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the Modi regime. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Since then, the regime has taken many decisions that have been contentious and controversial, provoking strong criticism from the opposition parties. The CVoter survey asked the following question: Do you think the Modi regime has made timely course corrections on issues like farm laws, or has it succumbed to street power?

Close to 47 per cent of the respondents in the survey stated that the Modi regime has succumbed to street power, while about 42 per cent of them were of the opinion that his regime has made timely course corrections.

Significantly, one third of NDA supporters think that the Modi regime has succumbed to street power.

After an ordinance, the Modi regime had managed to pass three historic farm laws in the Parliament in 2020, when India was under the siege by the Covid pandemic. Various interest groups claiming support to farmers across the country had protested vociferously against the laws and virtually laid siege to the capital Delhi for almost a year.

In November 2021, Prime Minister Modi had addressed the nation and announced that the government was withdrawing the three farm laws. This move had disappointed many Modi supporters who were convinced that the the three laws were truly reformist, and would have helped the ordinary farmers.

Similarly, the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019 had led to widespread protests that had culminated in violent communal riots in February 2020 in Delhi, in which more than 50 people were killed.

