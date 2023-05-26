A total of 45.6 per cent respondents of a survey are of the opinion that the BJP-led Central government’s nine-year rule has not been marked by efficient and leakage-free welfare schemes.

However, 44.9 per cent respondents feel that the welfare schemes were provided efficiently and in a leakage-free manner, while 9.5 per cent said that they cannot say anything.

This was disclosed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the BJP-led government. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the survey, 46.2 per cent people from the rural areas, and 44.3 per cent from the urban areas also feel that the welfare schemes were not provided efficiently and in a leakage-free manner under the Modi regime in the last nine years.

The survey also claimed that 45.6 per cent women and 44.2 per cent men feel that the welfare schemes have been provided efficiently, whereas 46.6 per cent men and 44.5 per cent women felt the opposite.

Maximum people in the 25 to 34 age group — 52.8 per cent — feel that the welfare schemes were not provided efficiently and in a leakage-free manner by the Modi government in the last nine year, while 51.1 per cent people in the 18 to 24 age group also feel the same.

Even 50.2 per cent people from the middle income group, and 43.1 per cent from the lower income group felt that the welfare schemes were not provided efficiently and in leakage-free manner under the Modi regime in the last nine years.

