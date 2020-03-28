CWC meet, via video conferencing, on Covid-19 strategy this week

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee will be meeting on April 2 to discuss the issue of pandemic due to coronovirus and formalise strategy on the government’s response as the party has maintained that more should be done to help the people in distress.

The highest decision making body of the party will meet via video conferencing adhering the social distancing formula, party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said.

Congress leaders have demanded a second financial package and that the government should ensure that there should be no retrenchment for six months,making a law for this if necessary.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said: “There should be no retrenchment in any sector or company whatsoever for the next six months. This should be a law and applicable to every company/enterprise.”

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram tweeted: “The FM’s FAP was so miserly and inadequate, it actually promoted many to go back to their villages.”

He demanded that government should announce a bold financial assistance package. “I urge the government to announce a bold FAP II today or tomorrow,” he said.

