CWC to meet today to discuss stand-offs with China, Nepal

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss the issue of stand-offs with China and Nepal. The meeting will deliberate on the issues of 20 Indian army personnel killed by Chinese forces in Galwan Valley on June 15 and Nepal adopting a resolution to print a new map which has Indian territory and also situation due to pandemic.

The meeting comes in the wake of all party meeting convened by the Prime Minister last week.

Sources in the party said that the incident at the Line of Actual Control is unacceptable to the party and the relationship with Nepal is at an all time low.

On the killing of Indian soldiers and Chinese transgression, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday said, “Don’t buckle down, have the strength to ‘rise to the occasion’. We’ll give the Govt every support.”

India and China are engaged in a diplomatic resolution of the stand-off.

Nepal on June 13 adopted unanimously the Constitution Amendment Bill, paving the way for accommodating the updated political-administrative map in the national emblem which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

The CWC will also discuss the Covid pandemic situation and its handling by the central government.

–IANS

