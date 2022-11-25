India continued to be at the top of the Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) standings despite suffering a seven-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Auckland on Friday.

Fine fifties by Shubman Gill (50), Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shreyas Iyer (80) along with an impressive cameo from Washington Sundar (37) lifted India to 306/7 in 50 overs.

In reply, brilliant knocks by Tom Latham (145 not out off 104) and Kane Williamson (94 not out off 98) and their unbeaten fourth-wicket stand worth 221 runs helped New Zealand pull off their second-highest chase against India in men’s ODI cricket.

After their impressive win, New Zealand bagged 10 CWCSL points and jumped two spots from sixth to fourth in the standings. They are currently tied on 120 points with Australia but are marginally behind on Net Run Rate compared to their neighbours.

On the other hand, India, who will qualify automatically for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, on the account of being the tournament hosts, are at the top with 129 points.

A win for New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Sunday would see them jump from fourth to the top of the CWCSL table.

Notably, a total of the top eight teams will get a direct entry to the Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will have to play in the Men’s World Cup Qualifier along with five associate teams. Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup.

