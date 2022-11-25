SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

CWCSL Standings: India remain at top despite 7-wicket loss, New Zealand jump two spots to 4th

NewsWire
0
0

India continued to be at the top of the Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) standings despite suffering a seven-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Auckland on Friday.

Fine fifties by Shubman Gill (50), Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shreyas Iyer (80) along with an impressive cameo from Washington Sundar (37) lifted India to 306/7 in 50 overs.

In reply, brilliant knocks by Tom Latham (145 not out off 104) and Kane Williamson (94 not out off 98) and their unbeaten fourth-wicket stand worth 221 runs helped New Zealand pull off their second-highest chase against India in men’s ODI cricket.

After their impressive win, New Zealand bagged 10 CWCSL points and jumped two spots from sixth to fourth in the standings. They are currently tied on 120 points with Australia but are marginally behind on Net Run Rate compared to their neighbours.

On the other hand, India, who will qualify automatically for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, on the account of being the tournament hosts, are at the top with 129 points.

A win for New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Sunday would see them jump from fourth to the top of the CWCSL table.

Notably, a total of the top eight teams will get a direct entry to the Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will have to play in the Men’s World Cup Qualifier along with five associate teams. Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup.

20221125-184005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal’s Bengaluru Blasters win by 35 runs against...

    Pujara hits unbeaten double century to help Sussex draw against Derbyshire

    Ricky Ponting offers his support to Australian coach Justin Langer

    Maturing off the field probably has an impact on my game...