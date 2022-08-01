Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh fought hard to grab another medal for India in 2022 Commonwealth Games, but he heartbreakingly missed out on a podium finish by just one kg to be at fourth place in the men’s 81kg competition on Monday.

In a thrilling final which went down the wire at the National Exhibition Centre, Ajay had nailed every lift of his in the competition. But he was unable to lift 180kg in his final attempt of clean and jerk to narrowly miss out on a medal, ending with a total of 319kg (146kg in snatch and 176kg in clean & jerk) in a case of so close yet so far.

