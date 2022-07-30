Indian boxer Mohamed Hassamuddin started his campaign in the 2022 Commonwealth Games here on a winning note, beating Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa in their men’s featherweight (54kg-57kg) division bout at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on Saturday.

In their Round of 32 bout, Hassamuddin won a unanimous decision on points, beating the South African 5-0 with all five judges scoring the bout in his favour. He used his better technique and strength to great advantage to do enough in each of the three rounds to get the better of an opponent.

The 27-year-old Hassamuddin, who hails from Nizamabad in Telangana, was scored 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 and 30-28 by the five judges as he dominated the bout against his South African opponent.

Hassamuddin, whose father Samsamuddin and brothers, Ahteshamuddin and Aitesamuddin, represented India at international boxing events, and had won a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in men’s bantamweight (68kg).

He will not take on Bangladesh’s Mohd Hossain for a place in the quarterfinals on August 1.

