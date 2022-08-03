Barbados women’s cricket team captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in a Group A match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, here on Wednesday.

Deandra Dottin, the West Indian all-rounder, who recently announced her retirement from international cricket, is playing against India.

“We are gonna bowl first. Unfortunately we are not going to have her (Dottin) for the West Indies, but she is going to play for Barbados today. We got one change,” Barbados captain Mathews said at the toss.

On the other hand, India made two changes with Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia returning to the playing XI for this game.

“Pooja is back in the side and very excited to have her. We have one more change, Bhatia (Taniya) is replacing Bhatia (Yastika),” said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Playing XI:

Barbados Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews(c), Kycia Knight(w), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shaunte Carrington, Shanika Bruce

20220803-223405