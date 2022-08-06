The Indian weightlifting team, which put up an impressive show in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was felicitated on arrival at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday.

The weightlifters and coaches were given a warm welcome by district administration officials at the airport. In the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India won 10 medals in weightlifting, comprising three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

The rich haul meant that India topped the weightlifting medal tally for a second successive edition in the multi-nation games, winning one medal more than their overall haul in the 2018 edition at Gold Coast, Australia.

In that edition, India clinched five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in women’s 49kg category with an overall Games record of 201 kg. Youngsters Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (men’s 73kg) won gold medals with overall Games record of 300 kg and 313kg respectively.

Sanket Sargar (men’s 55kg), Vikas Thakur (men’s 96kg) and Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam (women’s 55kg) bagged silver medals while Gururaja Poojary (men’s 61kg), Lovepreet Singh (men’s 109kg), Gurdeep Singh (men’s 109+kg) and Harjinder Kaur (women’s 71kg) clinched bronze medals.

