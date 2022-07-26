Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain’s personal coach Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday received her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Lovlina on Monday took to social media to share her ordeal where she alleged that she had been going through ‘mental harassment’ due to her coaches being frequently changed.

Confirming the news, an IOA official said that Sandhya Gurung on Tuesday received her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian boxing squad arrived at the Games Village in Birmingham on Sunday night, following a 15-day training camp in Ireland.

However, Lovlina’s personal coach Sandhya Gurung was not allowed entry after she failed to produce an accreditation. Lovlina then took to Twitter and shared her plight in a long post.

The Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) were quick to take note of the allegations made by Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain against the authorities for derailing her preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

