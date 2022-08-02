Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya have made it to the finals of the men’s long jump event from Group A and B respectively in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Sreeshankar made a jump of 8.05 metre in his first attempt and topped the Group A, while Anees Yahiya jumped 7.68m in his 2nd attempt to qualify for the Men’s Long Jump Finals from Group B. Anees Yahiya finished 3rd in his qualifying Group.

Laquan Nairan of Bahamas with a best jump of 7.90 m was behind Sreeshankar while Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa bagged third position with a best jump of 7.87 m.

Yahiya Anees was off to a good start, making a jump of 7.49 m in his first attempt. He made a jump of 7.68 m in his second attempt. However, in his third attempt he barely managed a jump of 7.49 m.

Emanuel Archibald of Guyana topped the group with a best jump of 7.83 m while in second position was Christopher Mitrevski of Australia, who pulled off the best jump of 7.76 m.

