Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning Gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes.”

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event, here on Saturday.

It was Chanu’s third successive medal at the Commonwealth Games. She finished with silver at Glasgow 2014 and won gold at Gold Coast 2018. This was India’s third medal in Birmingham after Sanket Sargar’s silver and Gururaja Poojary’s bronze in the men’s 55kg and 61kg respectively.

Earlier, PM also congratulated Sanket and Gururaja for their respective medal winnings performances.

“Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours.

“Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey,” he said.

