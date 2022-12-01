Cyber attackers on Thursday briefly hacked the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Twitter handle. This is the second major cyber attack on a government site after AIIMS Delhi’s server was majorly hacked last week.

Officials said that a preliminary probe has been initiated by concerned agencies into the hacking of the Ministry’s account. They said that the account was restored shortly and the suspicious tweets from the hacked account were removed.

Sources said the hacking took place early morning on Tuesday when suspicious activity was witnessed on the page.

It came to light when a tweet promoting crypto wallet Sui Wallet was first posted by the Jal Shakti ministry account early this morning. Moreover, the account’s profile picture was also altered with Sui’s logo.

After the hacking, the tweet by the ministry’s handle also tagged numerous unknown accounts and subsequent tweets followed the same pattern.

This is not the first instance of hacking of a Twitter account.

Earlier, in February this year, Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda’s Twitter account was hacked and it featured tweets on crypto donations.

Before this, In January this year, the Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised and the hackers had changed the name of the account.

Meanwhile, the ransomware attack which put All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi’s servers out of order on November 23 is yet to be resolved completely.

Multiple agencies have been looking into the cyber attack at the crucial installation of the country. While a case has been registered, the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and other investigating agencies are investigating the incident.

Cyber attack at AIIMS Delhi resulted in a data leak and affected the hospital’s digital services, including lab services, billing, report generation, appointment scheduling and others.

