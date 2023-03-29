A 26-year-old cyber fraudster was arrested by Delhi Police from Tamil Nadu for duping people on the pretext of investment in crypto currency, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Chinnyampalayam in Coimbatore.

According to police, a complaint was received at the cyber police station of South district wherein the complainant, who works in defence services, alleged that in April 2022, he received a phone call from an international mobile number, starting from +44 (the UK) and the caller sought to introduce him to the forex trade market and investment in crypto currency.

“The caller convinced him, following which the complainant deposited Rs. 20 lakhs in various bank accounts. After that, when no response was received from the side of fraudster, then the complainant sensed that he was cheated on the pretext of investment in the USDT, a symbol used to trade Tether tokens, through Trade FCA via forex market, hence he lodged a complaint,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

During investigation, the police teams collected the details of the bank accounts and mobile phone numbers through which the complainant received the call and thoroughly analysed them.

“The trail through which the alleged cheated money was transferred into the various bank accounts were also collected from the bank concerned and analysed. Their other relevant details of bank transactions were also analysed at length and verified. Hence, all possible technical details about accused persons were obtained and sources were deployed to track them,” said the DCP.

Police team during analysis found that the accused was available on social media platforms.

“The details of the accused were collected from social media platforms and put on extensive surveillance. Through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused person was zeroed down to Coimbatore,” said the DCP, adding that he was immediately arrested.

On interrogation, Dinesh revealed that he opened one current bank account in the name of partnership firm “Empire Enterprises” and the same current bank account was operated in some small sale or purchase articles.

“The cheated amounts were credited in this bank account by the accused and at the very same time, the credited amounts were debited in 26 other bank accounts. The transferred amount was withdrawn from the bank accounts,” the DCP said.

“Dinesh earlier worked in a shop where he learnt how to handle the digital process of the bank accounts. He also took the classes for digital marketing processes and then operated the current bank account, which was also used and operated in commission of the above offence and for crediting and debiting the cheated money,” the official added.

