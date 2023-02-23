INDIA

Cyber crimes: J’khand HC seeks ED’s reply

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday sought Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s reply on incidents of cyber crimes in Deoghar, Jamtara and Sahibganj among other districts of the state.

During the hearing, the court directed the ED to file an affidavit containing information on the number of cyber criminals arrested and the number of criminals whose property has been seized.

One Manoj Rai filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Jharkhand High Court regarding the prevention of cyber crime incidents in the districts.

A divisional bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra made Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) a respondent and directed it to file a counter affidavit.

The applicant’s counsel Rajeev Kumar told the court that cyber criminals are active in Deoghar, Jamtara and Sahibganj in Jharkhand, through whom cyber crimes are carried out on a large scale in the state.

Police have a cyber cell but it is not very active, which gives a boost to the criminals’ intentions, said Kumar.

He added that it is necessary to curb them.

The next hearing in the matter will be on March 16.

