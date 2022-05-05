Cyber fraudsters are targeting complainants at Bihar Chief Minister’s Janata Darbars. The conmen are using mimicry artists to impersonate Nitish Kumar and demand money from the complainants to address their grievances.

As per the notification, the Bihar government has already announced that no fee is required for registration or hearing of complaints in the Janata Darbar.

One such incident was reported from Muzaffarpur district where Mintu Upadhyay, a native of Sikandarpur under the Town police station, complained to the District Magistrate’s office about such a demand.

“I had filed an online application for the hearing in Janata Darbar on April 8 this year. I have not received any calls from Janata Darbar but I received two calls from the fraudsters. The first call was received on April 14 and second call on May 4. On both the times, the caller called me in the voice of CM Nitish Kumar and asked Rs 5,500 be deposited in an account as a registration fee to address the issue in 10 days,” he claimed.

“When I argued with him, telling him that Janata Darbar did not want any registration fee for hearing, he tried to convince me and said that whatever problem I have would be addressed soon in my favour. As it looked fishy, I denied. I have filed a complaint in Janata Darbar to address a property dispute,” Upadhyay said.

Muzaffarpur DPRO Kamal Singh confirmed that such a complaint had come to the notice of the district administration.

“Janata Darbar of Nitish Kumar does not require any fee. It is a free of cost initiative of our Chief Minister. If anyone is contacting you and asking for payment, file complaints with police or district administration. We are forwarding this case to the cyber cell for the investigation,” Singh said.

20220505-204202