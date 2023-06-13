Cyber criminals tried to extort money from families of 24 inmates lodged in the central jail in Bihar’s Purnea district, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the criminals informed the families that the health conditions of the inmates were not good and they needed treatment, but the jail superintendent was not allowing them to go out and was demanding money.

The incident came to light after members of some affected families went to the jail and met the inmates.

The official said that not only the families, but lawyers of the inmates were also targeted by the cyber frauds.

In a similar case, Rs 75,000 was siphoned off from the families of inmates lodged in Katihar’s divisional jail.

The families were threatened that if the money was not sent, then the inmates would not be sent for treatment outside the prison.

