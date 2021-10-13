Cyber Police Station Kashmir has busted a KYC fraud gang after it received multiple complaints regarding KYC frauds. The victims were receiving unsolicited calls and SMS, urging them to call on some provided numbers for updating their KYC, a statement by Cyber Police Kashmir said on Wednesday.

Thereafter, the victims are asked to share certain personal details, account/login details/card information, PIN, OTP, installing some unauthorised/unverified application through links provided in the communication. Such communications have also been reported to include threats of bank account freezing, blocking, or closure. When the victims share information over a call/message or access unauthorized application, fraudsters gain access to the customers’ bank accounts and defraud them, the statement said.

“Cyber Police Kashmir also learnt that the messages are sent out to people for updating their KYC on their mobiles. The messages sent to victims are in format as Dear xyz, your SIM card KYC documents will expire soon. Please call on 9xxxxxxxxx9. Service will be stopped within 24 hours. Thanks.”

“When the complainants call on these numbers, the cyber criminals pose as representatives of leading telecom companies and ask callers to recharge by very small amounts like Rs 10 ,15 etc through mobile apps. The fraudsters make the victims download remote access applications like “Anydesk, Quick Support or Team viewer” and then make them give their personal and financial details. When the unaware victims follow their directions and make recharge payment, they receive messages related to withdrawal of money from their bank accounts. Lakhs of rupees have been siphoned by the Cyber Criminals in Kashmir valley through these frauds,” the statement said.

“On receiving such complaints, Cyber Police Kashmir registered FIR No. 19/2021 and started investigations. During the course of investigation, Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar tracked down two persons involved in such crimes who were arrested from a rented accommodation at New Theed Harwan area of Srinagar.”

They have been identified as Mohammad Hanzala Beigh, resident of Court Road Vailoo, Kokernag and Mohammad Rajab Khan, resident of Wairad, Kokernag.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that for illegal monetary gains, the accused persons in connivance with non-local cyber criminals operating from UP, Bihar and other states in organised ways to cheat/defraud gullible citizens,” the statement added.

“The typical mode of operation in such cases usually includes that these fraudsters withdraw money from the accounts of victims and transfer it to bank accounts based in different parts of the country and ultimately withdraw it. But a very unusual modus operandi was found wherein Kashmir based bank accounts were found involved in this incident. The two arrested accused were found to have created dozens of local bank accounts fraudulently and have provided the same along with their ATM Cards to the co-accused located outside the state. Most of the bank accounts have been created in the name of destitute women from South Kashmir and Srinagar who have been provided some monetary benefits by the arrested persons.”

Cyber Crime Police Kashmir also recovered seven mobile phones, 13 SIM Cards, 47 ATM Debit/Credit cards of different banks, 36 FINO bank account Kit books, four chequebooks, six blank cheques, seven passbooks and other documents.

–IANS

zi/bg