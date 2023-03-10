INDIASCI-TECH

Cyber-security firm Acronis denies hacking, says 1 customer’s data leaked (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Global cyber protection company Acronis on Friday said the data of a single customer was leaked due to a “password compromise”.

The company denied earlier reports that it was hacked.

In a statement to IANS, the company said that “Acronis only currently acknowledges the compromise of a single customer password. We are still investigating the situation”,

A cyber-threat watcher FalconFeedsio had posted on Twitter the claims by an unspecified hacker that they breached Acronis and stole data.

“A user in the hacker’s forum claims to have leaked data from a Switzerland cybersecurity company,” posted FalconFeedsio.

“The leaked data includes various certificate files, command logs, system configurations, system information logs, archives of their filesystem, python scripts for their maria.db database, backup configuration stuff, and loads of screenshots of their backup operations,” the Twitter account further posted.

Acronis said that its customers’ and partners’ data security is its top priority.

“We continuously monitor and investigate potential security issues. On March 9, a post on BreachedForums mentioned Acronis. We immediately started the investigation. The investigation confirmed that no Acronis products were affected,” said the company.

“However, based on the information we have, the credentials used by a specific customer to upload diagnostic data to Acronis Support have been compromised.A We are working with that customer and have suspended account access as we resolve the issue,” it added.

Acronis employs more than 2,000 workers in 18 countries.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis solutions are trusted by millions of home users and several top companies.

Acronis has 49 cloud data centres around the world, including the United States, France, Singapore, Japan, and Germany.

In 2021, Acronis received more than $250 million in funding from CVC Capital Partners VII and other investors at a valuation of more than $2.5 billion.

20230310-124003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Inferior tea from Nepal sold, re-exported as premium Darjeeling variety

    Delhi: MBA student dead after jumping from building

    Corn farmers in Bihar caught in a maze of high input...

    India-SL: A new chapter in South Asian history waiting to be...