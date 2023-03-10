Global cyber protection company Acronis on Friday said the data of a single customer was leaked due to a “password compromise”.

The company denied earlier reports that it was hacked.

In a statement to IANS, the company said that “Acronis only currently acknowledges the compromise of a single customer password. We are still investigating the situation”,

A cyber-threat watcher FalconFeedsio had posted on Twitter the claims by an unspecified hacker that they breached Acronis and stole data.

“A user in the hacker’s forum claims to have leaked data from a Switzerland cybersecurity company,” posted FalconFeedsio.

“The leaked data includes various certificate files, command logs, system configurations, system information logs, archives of their filesystem, python scripts for their maria.db database, backup configuration stuff, and loads of screenshots of their backup operations,” the Twitter account further posted.

Acronis said that its customers’ and partners’ data security is its top priority.

“We continuously monitor and investigate potential security issues. On March 9, a post on BreachedForums mentioned Acronis. We immediately started the investigation. The investigation confirmed that no Acronis products were affected,” said the company.

“However, based on the information we have, the credentials used by a specific customer to upload diagnostic data to Acronis Support have been compromised.A We are working with that customer and have suspended account access as we resolve the issue,” it added.

Acronis employs more than 2,000 workers in 18 countries.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis solutions are trusted by millions of home users and several top companies.

Acronis has 49 cloud data centres around the world, including the United States, France, Singapore, Japan, and Germany.

In 2021, Acronis received more than $250 million in funding from CVC Capital Partners VII and other investors at a valuation of more than $2.5 billion.

