A 30-year-old man was arrested in the national capital for threatening a married woman through social media of dire consequences if she does not accept his demand to meet and love him, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rizwan Ansari, a resident of Bhajanpura, worked as a jacket maker.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said a complaint was received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in which the complainant alleged that Ansari is pressuring his wife to talk and love him otherwise he will kill her.

The accused called her and used very abusive language.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 354 (D) (Stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police team was constituted which met the complainant and his wife and discussed in details about the incident, and during investigation it was found that the accused had sent a friend request to the woman on Facebook and started messaging her.

But after some time he became very adamant and aggressive and started pressuring her to meet and love him.

“The police team analysed all the details of the IP Addresses and with the help of technical surveillance identified the current hideout of accused Rizwan Ansari. They laid the trap after locating him and finally succeeded in arresting him,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that in 2018 while he was surfing the net and using his Facebook account, he saw the profile of the wonab and sent her friend request.

She accepted his request and they started chatting.

“One day he asked the address of the lady and went there and secretly clicked her photos. He used to track her movements and when she refused to talk to him, he started threatening her that he will share her photos and chats with her family members and relatives, friends on Facebook,” the official said.

